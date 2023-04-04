Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Decides To Withdraw Services Of Supreme Court's Registrar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 04, 2023 | 12:24 PM

Cabinet decides to withdraw services of Supreme Court's Registrar

The Cabinet also demanded of President Dr. Arif Alvi to sign the Supreme Court's Practice and Procedure Act 2023 at the earliest so that the country can get rid of the constitutional and political crises.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2023) The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday decided to withdraw the services of the Registrar Supreme Court and directed him to report to the Establishment Division.

The Cabinet, which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, considered the issue of circular issued by the Registrar of the Supreme Court against the order of the court.

The Cabinet also demanded of President Dr. Arif Alvi to sign the Supreme Court's Practice and Procedure Act 2023 at the earliest so that the country can get rid of the constitutional and political crises.

Earlier, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Attorney General briefed the Cabinet on various issues.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Supreme Court Law Minister Cabinet Court Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidi ..

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

13 minutes ago
 Masood Khan lauds role of Salman Bhojani for stren ..

Masood Khan lauds role of Salman Bhojani for strengthening Pak-US relations

13 minutes ago
 Gold prices slip as US dollar regains some ground

Gold prices slip as US dollar regains some ground

13 minutes ago
 Zayed University launches Master of Science in Env ..

Zayed University launches Master of Science in Environment and Sustainability Sc ..

13 minutes ago
 One killed in train accident in Netherlands, 30 in ..

One killed in train accident in Netherlands, 30 injured

43 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police launches second &#039;Most Noble ..

Abu Dhabi Police launches second &#039;Most Noble Number&#039; auction to suppor ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.