Cabinet decisions guarantee of public interest, long-term development of Balochistan: CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday said that the decisions of the provincial cabinet were guarantee of the public interest and long-term development of Balochistan.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 19th meeting of the provincial cabinet.

In the meeting, the decisions of the previous cabinet meeting were ratified and the progress made on them was reviewed in detail, important decisions were taken in the meeting for the development of the province, public welfare and effective governance.

During the meeting, the cabinet approved the establishment of an endowment fund for the welfare of minorities so that the minority community can be provided with better facilities and equal opportunities for development.

Along with this, the cabinet approved the Provincial Aviation Strategy and the Three-Year Program for Aviation Development Plan 2025 to 2027. The air travel infrastructure will be developed on modern lines.

The Chief Minister and the cabinet members paid tribute to the Director Aviation and his team for the successful air rescue of three injured people from Turbat to Karachi by immediately transferring them to Karachi.

The provincial cabinet approved the granting of tehsil status to Sakran and Karbala so that basic facilities can be provided to the local population closer to them.

Similarly, for the first time in the history of Balochistan, a transgender policy was approved, which is an important step towards protecting the rights of this community and ensuring their socio-economic inclusion.

The cabinet ratified the Shahadat Law Amendment Bill presented by Members of the National Assembly, Ms. Shazia Marri and Qadir Patel at the provincial level.

The Constitutional Amendment Bill 2024 presented by MNA Riaz Fatiana was also ratified. On the recommendation of the Home Department, it was also approved to ban hateful published material so that harmony and tolerance can be promoted in the society.

The meeting also discussed the issue of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Institutes (TEVITA) The integration was ratified while the establishment of the modern Prince Fahd Hospital in Dalbandin was approved which would provide quality health facilities to the public.

In accordance with the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the old Names of the districts of Balochistan, Khaliqabad and Shaheed Sikandarabad were also approved.

In addition, the cabinet approved "The Hospital Waste Management Rules 2025" to ensure effective and safe management of waste in health centers.

It was also decided to exempt World food Program shipments to Afghanistan from development charges so that Balochistan can play its role in this humanitarian mission, the Social Welfare Department’s steps to clear the city drains of drug addicts were appreciated and a committee was formed to review these steps.

The cabinet took important decisions after considering in detail the agenda points of the Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Local Government Department, Law Department, Forest Department, board of Revenue, Science and Information Technology Department, Mines and Minerals, Primary Education Department, Social Welfare Department, Hikmat Communication and Construction Department.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the decisions of the provincial cabinet are a guarantee of the public interest and long-term development of Balochistan.

He said that our government believed in moving forward by taking all sections of society together and is taking practical steps to protect the rights of the underprivileged sections including minorities, women and transgenders.

He said that major health, education and infrastructure projects are being launched in Balochistan to provide better facilities to the people.

The chief minister said that the cabinet decisions are a practical manifestation of transparency and good governance, which reflect a positive and sustainable journey towards the development and prosperity of the province.