Cabinet Didn't Approve Hike In Power Tariff: Spokesman Power Division

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 11:35 PM

The Spokesman of Power Division has said that the Federal Cabinet did not approve the immediate hike in power tariff despite the recommendation of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The Spokesman of Power Division has said that the Federal Cabinet did not approve the immediate hike in power tariff despite the recommendation of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

The Spokesman said that the Power Division was directed to submit an application with NEPRA to review its decision so that the tariff remained same and only eight paisa increased in October.

The Power Division has submitted an application to NEPRA for reviewing its decision in this regard, said a statement issued here Friday.

