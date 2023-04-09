Close
Cabinet Directs Finance Ministry To Prepare Summary To Take Guidance From Parliament On Judicial Matters

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2023 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The Federal cabinet in its meeting on Sunday directed the Ministry of Finance to prepare a summary for taking guidance from the Parliament on the matters related to the recent decision of judges and court orders.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the two-hour-long meeting of the federal cabinet, held here, at the prime minister's house.

The cabinet considered the detailed decisions of four judges and the court order issued with the majority of four to three.

They also held a detailed consultation on the resolution passed by the National Assembly on April 6, 2023.

Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar briefed the meeting about different constitutional and legal matters and responded to the questions of the cabinet members.

After closely reviewing all aspects and detailed consultation, the federal cabinet unanimously directed the Ministry of Finance to prepare a summary according to the procedure and rules and in consultation with the Ministry of Law to take guidance from the Parliament on judicial matters.

The summary will be presented in the next meeting of the cabinet. The cabinet would hold the meeting on April 10 to decide about the future strategy.

