Cabinet discussed the 13-point agenda in detail and made important decisions: Firdos Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) , Dr Firdous informed the media that the cabinet discussed the 13-point agenda in detail and made important decisions.

She said at the outset of the meeting, the prime minister stated that in the difficult circumstances, the government had given a balanced budget. He made it clear that the people were suffering due to the bad governance and corruption of the previous regimes.

She quoted the prime minister as saying that some difficult decisions had to be made but that phase would pass. However he said some elements could try to mislead the masses, but he government would foil all such conspiracies with steadfastness and determination.

She said that the prime minister told the cabinet that there would be no compromise with the corrupt elements who plundered national wealth, though they were trying to get NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) type relief. He said that people of Pakistan voted the PTI to power instead of the corrupt.

Dr Firdous said that the prime minister directed for change in law to avoid misuse of the procedure of production order for jailed members of the Parliament. She said that the prime minister said that persons involved in loot and plunder of the national resources enjoyed the production order which tantamounted to glorification of crime.

She said that the prime minister had directed the Interior Ministry to launch moveable cart plan to provide job opportunities to youth of the capital.

The SAPM said that the PM was determined to provide maximum facilities to overseas Pakistanis so that they could move to Pakistan in a hassle-free environment. She said the prime minister had directed establishment of facilitation counters for overseas Pakistanis at all airports.

He directed Advisor on Finance to ensure all facilities for expats and no department should create hurdles for business community.

The Special Assistant said that the cabinet also approved Senior Citizen Bill 2019 for the welfare of senior citizens as the government was working on public-welfare projects. She said Old Age Home will be established in Islamabad, which will be later on extended to other parts of the country.

She said that the cabinet also gave approval to the proposal of constitution of National Commission on Rights of the Child and issued directives for finalization of laws related to this commission.

The PM issued directive that database relating to missing and kidnapped children be collected and one-window operation should be introduced.

The prime minister asked Capital Development Authority (CDA) to prepare a new master plan for Islamabad and called for balance of power between the CDA and Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad.

She said that the CDA officials informed that they had paid Rs 16 billion to MCI out of which Rs 1 billion were paid for street lights bills for one month. The cabinet expressed concern over the situation and decided that FIA should investigate these figures. The prime minister also directed for proposal for restructuring of CDA.

She said that the cabinet approved procedure for work visas with North Korea, and appointment of Zubair Gilani as new chairman of board of Investment. The cabinet gave approval to appointment of Shah Jehan Mirza as MD Private Power Infrastructure Board. She said the cabinet approved abolishing of prize bond with the denomination of 40,000 rupees to check black money.

She said that the cabinet also gave approval to the decision of Cabinet committee on privatization which included not to privatize Pakistan Steel Mills and run it in cooperation with private sector on public-private-partnership model. The cabinet was also briefed on the privatization of DISCOs.

She said that the cabinet was briefed about implementation of cabinet decisions. It was informed that so far 856 decisions were made out of which 789 have been implemented, while implementation process of 45 decisions was on the way.

Dr Firodus Ashiq Awan said that Tax Commissioner Benami Zone, Karachi has attached Benami properties and assets of a political family of Sindh under the law of the Benami law, which was a glimpse of the Naya Pakistan.

She said that now nothing would remain Benami as for the first time, the law was being implemented which would end the era of black money once for all.

She said decisive action against the scourge of smuggling has been started and after control of smuggling, local industries would grow and national economy would be strengthened.

About Rana Sanaullah arrest, she said that a section of media gave the impression that he was being victimized which was totally incorrect.

She said that Anti-Narcotics Force was an independent institution and the government had nothing to do with his arrest. She said that the activities of Rana Sana were being monitored by the ANF and the action was taken after credible information. She said that Rana Sanaulalh was arrested red handed, so there was no need to get his physical remand.

Dr Firdous said Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Social Protection Dr Sania Nishter briefed the cabinet about Ehsas programme and her next six months implementation strategy. A sum of Rs 192 billion has been allocated for uplift of the neglected segment of society.

Dr Sania told cabinet that income related poverty ratio was 24.3 percent and multi dimentional poverty ratio was 38.8 percent in the country. Quoting figures , she apprised cabinet that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province had surpassed others in reducing the poverty ratio. Ehsas programme has 113 policy pillars to help reduce the poverty ratio.

Firdous said that the cabinet was told that as many as 28 ministries, agencies, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and provincial governments had been included in Ehsas programme. A staring committee has already been constituted to implement and maintain close liaison among the provinces.

Dr Sania told cabinet that Poverty Graduation Programme would be initiated this month to benefit 16.28 million in four years. This month a total of 80,000 persons would be granted interest free loans every month. Moreover asset transfer and skill development programmes would also be initiated. She said it will be ensured that 50 percent women must be among the beneficiaries.

Dr Sania told cabinet that governance policy about implementing Ehsas programme would be devised this month ensuring transparency. Other initiatives including food cards, new employment projects for youth, online platform for the poor and Rikshaw garbage collector were also on cards.

Quoting Sania, Firdous said the programmes being initiated next month included scholarships for under graduate students, programme for rehabilitation of orphans and destitute children, starting Ehsas tv and developing a portal for less developed districts.

Dr Sania told cabinet that the increasing financial assistance under Kafalat programme and Food Ration programme would be initiated in September and October. Poverty Graduation Programme will be started in 100 districts to benefit over 16 million persons. A sum of Rs 80 billion has been allocated for implementing the programmes. The total amount would reach Rs 42.65 billion by including other sources such as IFAD and ADB.

Prime Minister said that for the first time any government had allocated Rs 200 billion for implementing Ehsas programme replicating state of Madina model.