Cabinet discusses measures to increase investment in country: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday said that measures were discussed in the cabinet meeting to increase the investment in the country.

The matter of setting up an authority regarding social media was also discussed, he said.

Addressing a press conference here, he out-rightly dispelled the impression that there is an interference in judicial affairs. He could not talk about the subjudice matter further, he added.

The minister said that an independent judiciary can move the country forward. We have to think like a Pakistani to get the country out of the crisis, he added. He said that may Allah Almighty give us strength to move forward with positive thinking for this country.