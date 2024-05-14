- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Cabinet discusses measures to increase investment in country: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Naze ..
Cabinet Discusses Measures To Increase Investment In Country: Minister For Law And Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 09:47 PM
Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday said that measures were discussed in the cabinet meeting to increase the investment in the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday said that measures were discussed in the cabinet meeting to increase the investment in the country.
The matter of setting up an authority regarding social media was also discussed, he said.
Addressing a press conference here, he out-rightly dispelled the impression that there is an interference in judicial affairs. He could not talk about the subjudice matter further, he added.
The minister said that an independent judiciary can move the country forward. We have to think like a Pakistani to get the country out of the crisis, he added. He said that may Allah Almighty give us strength to move forward with positive thinking for this country.
Recent Stories
Tribute paid to Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed
Opposition treasury in KP Assembly pledges to work together for province develop ..
Govt prioritizing IT education, digitization of Pakistan: Minister of State for ..
PILDAT arranges briefing for parliamentarians
City experiences scorching heat
Tennis: Rome Open results
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 7th cabinet meeting
KP mulling to levy provincial excise duty on tobacco
Efforts required to provide quality medical facilities to patients: Arshad Noor
Minister inspects central jail Hyderabad
Police apprehend child rapist
Pakistan advises Indian politicians to cease dragging it into domestic politics
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tribute paid to Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed16 minutes ago
-
Opposition treasury in KP Assembly pledges to work together for province development16 minutes ago
-
Govt prioritizing IT education, digitization of Pakistan: Minister of State for Information Technolo ..16 minutes ago
-
PILDAT arranges briefing for parliamentarians19 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 7th cabinet meeting19 minutes ago
-
KP mulling to levy provincial excise duty on tobacco24 minutes ago
-
Efforts required to provide quality medical facilities to patients: Arshad Noor24 minutes ago
-
Korea, UNHCR mark $ 1 million contribution to support refugees in Pakistan24 minutes ago
-
Minister inspects central jail Hyderabad24 minutes ago
-
Police apprehend child rapist24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan advises Indian politicians to cease dragging it into domestic politics16 minutes ago
-
Security forces playing vital role for peace in Balochistan: Ziaullah16 minutes ago