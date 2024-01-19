Open Menu

Cabinet Discusses Situation Arising From Iranian Attack On Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Friday briefed the Caretaker Federal Cabinet about the situation arising from the Iranian attack on Pakistan on January 16.

The details of the attack, as well as Pakistan’s response, were shared in the meeting of the Federal Cabinet held under the chairmanship of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The cabinet lauded the high professionalism with which the Pakistan Armed Forces responded to the breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty and how the entire government machinery worked in unison in that regard.

Addressing the cabinet, the prime minister affirmed that Pakistan was a law abiding and peace loving country, and it sought friendly and cooperative relations with all countries, particularly its neighbours.

PM Kakar said that Pakistan and Iran were two brotherly countries that had historically enjoyed fraternal and cooperative relations marked by respect and affection. It was in the interest of both countries to take steps to restore the relationship to what it was prior to 16th January, 2024, he added.

The prime minister said that, in that regard, Pakistan would welcome and reciprocate all positive measures from the Iranian side.

