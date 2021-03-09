UrduPoint.com
Cabinet Division De-notifies Faisal Vawda As Minister For Water Resources

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 22 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 03:29 PM

Cabinet Division de-notifies Faisal Vawda as Minister for Water Resources

The resignation of Faisal Vawda will be effective from March 3, 2021—the day he cast vote in the Senate and then appeared before IHC to submit his affidavit in dual nationality case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2021) The Cabinet Division on Tuesday de-notified Muhammad Faisal Vawda as Minister for Water Resources following his resignation from his seat in the National Assembly.
According to the reports, the resignation would be effective from March 3, 2021.
Faisal Vawda had resigned from his seat in the National Assembly and then submitted the same to the Islamabad High Court on March 3.

On March 6, IHC disposed of the petition questioning Vawda’s election after the prime minister submitted his resignation from the National Assembly.
The order said: “Since the affidavits were tendered before the Election Commission of Pakistan it is just and proper that the Election Commission of Pakistan probes into the matter of veracity of affidavit furnished by Faisal Vawda on 11.06.2018 and if same is found to be false to stipulate the effect thereof pursuant to observations made in PLD 2020 SC 591,”.
The order held that since the lawmaker has resigned as Member of National Assembly no writ of quo-warranto can be issued with respect to holding dual nationality.


It held that the matter of furnishing false affidavit, however, is to be probed by the Election Commission of Pakistan since the same was submitted before it and the Commission may pass appropriate orders with respect to the same.
The court also observed disappointment that Vawda lingered on the matter by not filing the reply under one pretext or the other which delayed the adjudication of the matter.
Faisal Vawda had won the 2018 general election from Karachi’s NA-249 constituency. The minister remained an American national even when the scrutiny of his nomination papers were completed.
The top court had in the past had categorically ruled that the candidates who hold dual national were supposed to submit a renunciation certificate of the foreign nationality along with their nomination papers.

