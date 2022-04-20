Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

The Cabinet Division on Tuesday notified the federal cabinet members including the federal ministers, ministers of state and advisors, along with their portfolios assigned by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The Cabinet Division on Tuesday notified the federal cabinet members including the federal ministers, ministers of state and advisors, along with their portfolios assigned by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The cabinet members, notified by the Cabinet Division, had already been sworn in at a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr earlier in the day.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 92 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President, on the advice of the Prime Minister, has been pleased to appoint the following as Federal Ministers and Ministers of State," the notification said.

Following is the list of the federal ministers, ministers of state and advisors along with their portfolios; FEDERAL MINISTERS Name Portfolio Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA Defence Ahsan lqbal Chaudhary, MNA Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Rana Sana Ullah Khan, MNA Interior Rana Tanveer Hussain, MNA Federal education and Professional Training Marriyum Aurangzeb, MNA Information and Broadcasting Khawaja Saad Rafique, MNA Railways & Aviation Miftah Ismail Finance and Revenue Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator Law and Justice Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, MNA Water Resources Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA Commerce Sherry Rehman, Senator Climate Change Abdul Qadir Patel, MNA National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Shazia Marri, MNA Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Syed Murtaza Mahmud, MNA Industries and Production Sajid Hussain Turi, MNA Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari, MNA Human Rights Abid Hussain Bhayo, MNA Privatization Asad Mahmood, MNA Communication's Abdul Wasay, MNA Housing and Works .

Mufti Abdul Shakoor, MNA Religious Affairs and interfaith Harmony Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Senator States and Frontier Regions Syed Amin-ul-Haque, MNA Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Senator Maritime Affairs Muhammad Israr Tareen, MNA , Defence Production Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, MNA Narcotics Control Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNA National food Security and Research MINISTERS OF STATE Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, MNA Finance and Revenue Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA Foreign Affairs ADVISORQamar Zaman Kaira Kashmir Affairs and GB