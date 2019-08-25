Cabinet Division proposes 20 major amendments to improve governance, service delivery in 1-year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :The Cabinet Division proposed 20 major amendments during one year with an objective of improving governance and service delivery system, incorporated in the Rules of Business.

As per details, the Cabinet Division maintained effective coordination among various Ministries and Divisions and played an effective role with regard to observance of Rules of business, 1973.

According to the one year performance shared by the government, 52 meetings of the Federal Cabinet were arranged and decisions were taken. Implementation of the decisions of the Cabinet and Cabinet Committees was ensured through a structured follow-up mechanism.

It was pointed out that 960 decisions were taken in 52 Cabinet meetings and 784 (82%) decisions have been implemented and arranged four meetings of Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP).

The Report further said Cabinet Division had arranged 10 meetings of Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE), one meeting of Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises (CCoSOE) besides three meetings of Cabinet Committee on CPEC (CCoCPEC).

The Cabinet Division also arranged 11 meetings of Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC). 623 decisions were taken by the Cabinet Committees.

The cabinet had created "Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division" and Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority was established under the administrative control of Cabinet Division.

The Cabinet Division effectively performed the Administrative functions of the Federal Government in relation to five Regulatory Authorities included National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA),Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Oil andGas Regularity Authority (OGRA).