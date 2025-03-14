Cabinet Division striving to ensure effective governance

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Cabinet Division of Pakistan has been striving to ensure effective governance and administrative coordination across the federal government.

It focuses on providing timely support to key decision-making processes, promoting transparency, and fostering efficiency in the implementation of government policies.

The Cabinet Division plays an important role in the development of national strategies, maintaining inter-ministerial communication, and facilitating the execution of key initiatives.

In 2024, several key developments took place across various government bodies in Pakistan. NEPRA aligned infrastructure with the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM) to reduce dependence on imported fuels.

The NSDRA was established via the Seed (Amendment) Act, while the STZA notified 11 Special Technology Zones, with regulatory frameworks in progress.

The FAB made strides in spectrum allocation and ICT technology surveys. PTA strengthened telecom infrastructure and launched DIRBS to combat counterfeit mobile devices. OGRA initiated energy security policies and refinery upgrades. NAPHDA launched low-cost housing schemes under the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar program. PPRA ensured compliance in public procurement, improving bidding transparency. The CCRA approved its organizational framework, and PTDC revitalized tourism governance through digital initiatives. NAP started digitizing historical archives, and the APO ensured effective property management. The Civil Awards Wing of the Cabinet Division reinforced the framework for national awards and celebrations, maintaining national pride and integrity.

In 2024, various government bodies in Pakistan achieved significant milestones. NEPRA approved 700MW renewable energy projects and launched the NEPRA ASAAN app.

The NSDRA finalized the National Seed Policy and streamlined variety evaluation. The STZA established 17 tech zones and secured over PKR 50 billion in investments. FAB approved 5G spectrum and resolved over 1,000 interference cases. PTA enabled 94% local handset manufacturing and launched national roaming.

OGRA supervised $5 billion in refinery upgrades and improved the oil supply chain.

NAPHDA financed 31,391 housing units, generating an economic impact of Rs 3,637 billion. PPRA implemented a digital procurement system for greater transparency. The CCRA drafted the National Cannabis Policy and prepared its operational framework. PTDC promoted tourism with the “Salam Pakistan” brand and participated in global travel shows. NAP digitized 500,000 historical records and launched the ‘Strengthening & Modernizing, NAP’ project. The APO deposited Rs 10.260 billion into the Federal Consolidated Fund. The Cabinet Division achieved 100% e-office implementation, improving operational efficiency, while the Civil Awards Wing conferred 460 Pakistan Civil Awards and organized key national events.

The Federal Government has established Pakistan Tourism Development Endowment Fund (PTDEF) with an amount of Rs 1 billion. An amount of Rs 250 million contributed by Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rs 100 million by the Government of the Punjab.

In 2024, NEPRA introduced a mobile app to streamline consumer complaint resolution. The NSDRA planned to upgrade local seed companies and develop multinational-level organizations within five years. The STZA hosted innovation summits and outreach programs to foster growth, while FAB conducted public outreach for spectrum use optimization. PTA launched gender inclusion and ICT accessibility initiatives, and OGRA carried out fuel safety campaigns. NAPHDA digitalized housing complaint management, PPRA held procurement training workshops, and PTDC organized tourism expos and promotional campaigns. Additionally, the Civil Awards Wing of the Cabinet Division broadcast national events like the Civil Awards and Independence Day Flag Hoisting Ceremony live on ptv, ensuring wide public and student participation.

Stakeholders have praised the Cabinet Division of Pakistan for improving transparency, digitalization, and efficient governance, ensuring smoother implementation of policies. However, there is ongoing feedback for further enhancing inter-ministerial coordination and streamlining decision-making processes.