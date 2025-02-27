Cabinet expansion aimed at efficiency: Tariq Fazal

Federal Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday said that opposition should present their demands through proper channels instead of resorting to media stunts and street meetings

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the opposition alliance is not a threat and that parliament is the appropriate platform for presenting their agenda.

Criticizing the opposition's approach, he added, “Despite having a forum like Parliament, they avoid it and hold meetings in corridors and streets, which are nothing but media gimmicks.

If the opposition is serious, they should bring their demands—every government forum is open for discussion.

The House Committee and Negotiation Committee are available, yet they engage in futile activities, he added.

On the recent cabinet expansion, he clarified, “Several ministers were handling multiple portfolios, which is why new ministers were inducted. Every minister will be assigned targets, and their performance will be monitored—only those who deliver will retain their ministries.”

Commenting on the significance of 27th Feb, he said, “Today is a matter of pride for the whole nation. On this day, our armed forces, especially the Pakistan Air Force, proved that the country’s borders are impenetrable.”