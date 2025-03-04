Cabinet expansion aims to boost governance: Talal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the recent expansion of the federal cabinet was necessary to improve governance and efficiency.

Talking to the private news channel, he explained that several ministers were handling multiple portfolios, which was affecting the government's performance.

“The decision was taken to ensure better results. The Names of the new cabinet members will be finalized soon,” he said.

He also acknowledged that coalition governments come with certain challenges, as allied parties expect representation.

He emphasized that now the cabinet is reflecting a national outlook, with representation from all provinces.

He further stated that the country is witnessing political and economic stability, which has been possible due to the vision of Prime Minister and a strong coordination between state institutions and the government.

The government remains committed to strengthening governance and maintaining stability for Pakistan’s economic progress, he added.