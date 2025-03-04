Cabinet Expansion Aims To Boost Governance: Talal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the recent expansion of the federal cabinet was necessary to improve governance and efficiency.
Talking to the private news channel, he explained that several ministers were handling multiple portfolios, which was affecting the government's performance.
“The decision was taken to ensure better results. The Names of the new cabinet members will be finalized soon,” he said.
He also acknowledged that coalition governments come with certain challenges, as allied parties expect representation.
He emphasized that now the cabinet is reflecting a national outlook, with representation from all provinces.
He further stated that the country is witnessing political and economic stability, which has been possible due to the vision of Prime Minister and a strong coordination between state institutions and the government.
The government remains committed to strengthening governance and maintaining stability for Pakistan’s economic progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority
Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo
European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man sets himself on fire over domestic dispute1 hour ago
-
Crackdown: Four criminals held; Illegal liquor and weapon seized1 hour ago
-
CM condoles death of 4 children due to fire in Cholistan10 hours ago
-
Chiniot police officers promoted to senior ranks11 hours ago
-
PTA Chairman meets VEON leadership at MWC 202511 hours ago
-
Pakistani journalists to enhance skills in UK through prestigious fellowship11 hours ago
-
Woman killed, six injured in a road accident in Wah Cantt11 hours ago
-
President summons senate session on Thursday12 hours ago
-
Gov’t committed to economic prosperity: Bilal Kayani12 hours ago
-
KP CM for timely action to curb terrorism12 hours ago
-
Former MNA Ali Wazir's Hearing Adjourned in Sukkur ATC13 hours ago
-
National Press Club election to be held on March 1713 hours ago