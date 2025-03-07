Cabinet expansion to strengthen governance: Talal

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 10:15 PM

Minister of State for Interior & Narcotics Control, Talal Chaudhry, on Friday said that the recent expansion of the federal cabinet was essential for enhancing governance and operational efficiency

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the decision was aimed at improving government performance rather than distributing rewards.

He pointed out that many ministers were burdened with multiple responsibilities, which had been affecting the overall effectiveness of governance.

He acknowledged the complexities that come with coalition governments, as allied parties often seek adequate representation.

He further noted that the country is experiencing both political and economic stability, attributing this progress to the prime minister’s strategic vision and the effective coordination between state institutions and the government.

