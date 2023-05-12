Cabinet for no leniency, making example of those involved in organised violence on May 9

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The Federal Cabinet on Friday, while endorsing the statement of the Pakistan Army spokesperson, called for no leniency against those involved in the organised violence against the state, Constitution and law, besides hurting the nation's dignity, following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a corruption case on May 9.

The cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, also called for making such elements an example by taking strict action against them under the Constitution and the law.

The meeting expressed concerns over the situation in the country, observing that through such violence the leader of a "miscreant and foreign-funded" party had inflicted damage to Pakistan which the arch-enemy even could not do during the last 75 years.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar briefed the meeting about the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case as per law and his sudden release on the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Briefing the meeting, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah condemned the attack by PTI workers on sensitive national institutions, buildings, Jinnah House, desecration of martyrs monument, arsons, impeding national broadcast, blocking Swat Motorway, burning of Radio Pakistan and other public and private buildings, violence on government officials and citizens, and even burning of ambulances after removing the patients.

The minister said such violent acts could not be termed constitutional and democratic protest rather it was terrorism and anti-state activities which could not be tolerated.

The cabinet paid homage to the people of Pakistan for showing indifference to the arrest of the mastermind of Rs 60 billion corruption, anti-state activities and terrorism, and instead supported the Constitution and law.

It also paid tribute to the armed forces, Pakistan Rangers, police and law enforcement agencies for risking their lives to protect the lives and properties of the people as well as the government amidst firing by the armed miscreants.

The meeting expressed solidarity with the law enforcement agencies and made it clear that they stood by them for action against those creating lawlessness.

The cabinet expressed concern over the "interference" by the Chief Justice of Pakistan in an "open and shut" case of corruption and corrupt practices which led to the arrest of Imran Khan as per the law.

The meeting also regretted President Arif Alvi's letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday which the cabinet members believed was tantamount to acting like a party worker, instead of the head of state.