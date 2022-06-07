UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Given Briefing On Ways To Reduce Load Shedding: Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Cabinet given briefing on ways to reduce load shedding: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Federal Cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday was given a briefing on ways to reduce load shedding and overall energy situation.

In a tweet, she said there was a shortage of installed capacity to cater to the high demand.

The minister said there were also supply chain gaps because PTI regime did not make enough fuel contracts. She said the present government was addressing these issues on emergent basis.

She said that in four years PTI was not able to even make operational all the projects PML-N had started.

For instance, the Siemens LNG plant at Trimmu, at 61.6% the most efficient plant in the world, and where the first turbine had already arrived in 2018 during PML-N government, was still not operational.

