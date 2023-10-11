Open Menu

Cabinet Gives Green Signal For Auction Of 5G Spectrum: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Cabinet gives green signal for auction of 5G spectrum: Minister

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif Wednesday said that the Federal Cabinet has given the green signal for the auction of the much-anticipated 5G spectrum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif Wednesday said that the Federal Cabinet has given the green signal for the auction of the much-anticipated 5G spectrum.

Dr. Saif in a statement said that a Spectrum Auction Advisory Committee, led by the finance minister, had been established to oversee the impending spectrum auction.

He said that this committee included members from the Ministry of Information Technology, Telecommunication and the Ministry of Industries and Production.

The eagerly awaited 5G spectrum is set to make 300 Megahertz of spectrum available, with the potential to revolutionize Pakistan's telecommunications landscape, he added.

Dr. Saif emphasized that a consultant would soon be appointed through the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ensure a smooth and efficient spectrum auction process.

He said that the federal cabinet had also approved the sharing of telecommunications infrastructure, a move hailed as business-friendly for telecom companies, expected to lead to substantial cost reductions.

He said that this infrastructure-sharing arrangement would enable telecom companies to install their equipment on each other's towers, optimizing operational and maintenance costs.

Dr. Saif noted that this shift WAs anticipated to bring about a significant reduction in expenses for telecom firms, ultimately making telecommunications services more cost-effective.

Additionally, the installation of new towers is projected to yield substantial cost savings, potentially amounting to billions of rupees, he added.

He was of the view that these savings could be reinvested in enhancing the quality and coverage of telecommunication services across the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Lead 5G From Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Umar Saif

Recent Stories

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar in ..

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar inaugurates police lodges "Sar-e ..

21 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Shanghai Masters results

Tennis: ATP Shanghai Masters results

21 minutes ago
 Top seed Alcaraz dumped out by Dimitrov in Shangha ..

Top seed Alcaraz dumped out by Dimitrov in Shanghai last 16

21 minutes ago
 Sahir Rangpuri for preserving, promoting Saraiki l ..

Sahir Rangpuri for preserving, promoting Saraiki language, culture, heritage

30 minutes ago
 Concluding ceremony held of project 'Elimination & ..

Concluding ceremony held of project 'Elimination & Prevention of Child Labor in ..

31 minutes ago
 Need stressed to ensure equal economic opportuniti ..

Need stressed to ensure equal economic opportunities for women

31 minutes ago
China, Saudi Arabia launch joint naval special ope ..

China, Saudi Arabia launch joint naval special operations exercise

31 minutes ago
 Field officers to undergo performance evaluation: ..

Field officers to undergo performance evaluation: Secy Mines

41 minutes ago
 Mali cancels Air France clearance to resume flight ..

Mali cancels Air France clearance to resume flights: officials

41 minutes ago
 Record of Sindh Revenue Department to be digitaliz ..

Record of Sindh Revenue Department to be digitalized soon

41 minutes ago
 Qatari Armed Forces chief lauds PAF professionalis ..

Qatari Armed Forces chief lauds PAF professionalism, progress through indigeniza ..

55 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: LHC reserves verdict on bail petit ..

May-9 violence: LHC reserves verdict on bail petitions of Khadija Shah in 2 case ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan