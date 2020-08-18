Cabinet gives nod to export N-95, surgical masks: Chaudhry Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the federal cabinet today granted permission to export of N-95 and surgical masks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the federal cabinet today granted permission to export of N-95 and surgical masks.

In a tweet, the minister stated that these were the last items in the list of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) that were earlier banned from export.

Chaudhry Fawad said when the first COVID-19 case appeared in Pakistan on February 26, we were importing all PPE items.

But, today, Pakistan has become a major exporter of COVID-19 related items, he added.