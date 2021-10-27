UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Has Asked ECP To Conduct Forthcoming By Elections In NA 133, Lahore Through Electronic Voting Machines: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 11:05 PM

Cabinet has asked ECP to conduct forthcoming by elections in NA 133, Lahore through Electronic Voting Machines: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the cabinet has asked ECP to conduct forthcoming by elections in NA 133, Lahore through Electronic Voting Machines (EVM),adding another suggestion was to conduct Chamber of Commerce and Industry elections through EVM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the cabinet has asked ECP to conduct forthcoming by elections in NA 133, Lahore through Electronic Voting Machines (EVM),adding another suggestion was to conduct Chamber of Commerce and Industry elections through EVM.

The cabinet has lamented the price control mechanism of Sindh government was very weak as edible items including flour, lentils were dearer than other provinces.

The flour bag being sold at Rs 380 per bag in Punjab was expensive than Sindh.

He said the cabinet has decided to make public the data of all provinces collected by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

This would enable people to have comparison of prices in provinces. In comparison, prices were significantly cheaper in Punjab as comparing to other provinces.

The prices of edible items in Sindh were higher than any other province.

He said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was leading protest demonstrations against price hike. But ironically, controlling the price hike was domain of provinces.

Bilawal should admonish his chief minister for price hike in Sindh.

He said it was heartening to note that the overall regional prices in Pakistan were cheaper than regional countries including India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, except ghee.

Cabinet has directed the concerned authorities to share a weekly comparison of regional prices with the people.

Fawad said the Ministry of National food Security and Research briefed the cabinet about introducing modern technology in agriculture sector.

The cabinet was of the view that small farmers should be equipped to use modern technology in agriculture sector for getting maximum production.

The government has already increased the support price of wheat by Rs 500 per 40kg in last three years.

A meeting would be held on Monday to discuss support price of wheat in the country.

Pakistan was seventh largest producer of wheat. Bumper crop of wheat and maize is expected this year.

The Federal cabinet reviewed implementation on National Aviation Policy and decided to encourage vertical construction of buildings. Prime Minister emphasizes that vertical construction of building should be allowed.

The federal cabinet approved appointment of members in Expo Development Fund board for the period of one year.

The federal cabinet has approved conducting screening test of the candidates desiring to appear in CSS examinations. A CSS candidate would have to clear screening test before appearing into CSS exams.

Cabinet has approved inking mutual cooperation agreement with some 31 countries for taking action against culprits involved in heinous crimes.

Cabinet has authorized Railway police to take action against culprits who destroy of railway tracks even outside the jurisdiction of railway stations.

More facilities for IT sector has also been approved by the cabinet, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Protest Chief Minister Police Technology Bangladesh Punjab Sri Lanka Agriculture Price Chamber CSS Commerce All Government Cabinet Agreement Wheat Industry Share Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Flour

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million i ..

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million in the first nine months of 202 ..

55 minutes ago
 World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke pa ..

World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke patients

56 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

1 hour ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

1 hour ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

1 hour ago
 AJK PM urges UN to immediately move for early sett ..

AJK PM urges UN to immediately move for early settlement of Kashmir issue

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.