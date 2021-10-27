Cabinet has asked ECP to conduct forthcoming by elections in NA 133, Lahore through Electronic Voting Machines: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the cabinet has asked ECP to conduct forthcoming by elections in NA 133, Lahore through Electronic Voting Machines (EVM),adding another suggestion was to conduct Chamber of Commerce and Industry elections through EVM.

The cabinet has lamented the price control mechanism of Sindh government was very weak as edible items including flour, lentils were dearer than other provinces.

The flour bag being sold at Rs 380 per bag in Punjab was expensive than Sindh.

He said the cabinet has decided to make public the data of all provinces collected by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

This would enable people to have comparison of prices in provinces. In comparison, prices were significantly cheaper in Punjab as comparing to other provinces.

The prices of edible items in Sindh were higher than any other province.

He said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was leading protest demonstrations against price hike. But ironically, controlling the price hike was domain of provinces.

Bilawal should admonish his chief minister for price hike in Sindh.

He said it was heartening to note that the overall regional prices in Pakistan were cheaper than regional countries including India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, except ghee.

Cabinet has directed the concerned authorities to share a weekly comparison of regional prices with the people.

Fawad said the Ministry of National food Security and Research briefed the cabinet about introducing modern technology in agriculture sector.

The cabinet was of the view that small farmers should be equipped to use modern technology in agriculture sector for getting maximum production.

The government has already increased the support price of wheat by Rs 500 per 40kg in last three years.

A meeting would be held on Monday to discuss support price of wheat in the country.

Pakistan was seventh largest producer of wheat. Bumper crop of wheat and maize is expected this year.

The Federal cabinet reviewed implementation on National Aviation Policy and decided to encourage vertical construction of buildings. Prime Minister emphasizes that vertical construction of building should be allowed.

The federal cabinet approved appointment of members in Expo Development Fund board for the period of one year.

The federal cabinet has approved conducting screening test of the candidates desiring to appear in CSS examinations. A CSS candidate would have to clear screening test before appearing into CSS exams.

Cabinet has approved inking mutual cooperation agreement with some 31 countries for taking action against culprits involved in heinous crimes.

Cabinet has authorized Railway police to take action against culprits who destroy of railway tracks even outside the jurisdiction of railway stations.

More facilities for IT sector has also been approved by the cabinet, he added.