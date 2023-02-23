UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Has Declassified Toshakhana Record From 2002, LHC Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Cabinet has declassified Toshakhana record from 2002, LHC told

The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Thursday that the federal cabinet had declassified the Toshakhana record from 2002, and it would be placed on its website

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Thursday that the federal cabinet had declassified the Toshakhana record from 2002, and it would be placed on its website.

An additional attorney general made the statement before Justice Asim Hafeez, who was hearing a petition for provision of complete details of Toshakhana gifts. Federal Cabinet Secretary Azaz Dar, along with Toshakhana record, appeared during the proceedings.

The law officer submitted that the record was being declassified to the extent of purchasers only, whereas the record of foreign dignitaries, who gifted these items, were not being provided. While responding to a court query, he submitted that the record prior to 2002 was not computerised.

The court ordered the cabinet secretary to submit the record of Toshakhana prior to 2002 also, on the next date of hearing, adding that the record of personalities, who gifted the items, should also be submitted in chamber.

The petitioner's counsel submitted that the government should submit all record before the court.

However, the court observed that things did not change overnight and adjourned further hearing till March 13.

The petitioner, Munir Ahmad, had filed the petition seeking complete details of Toshakhana gifts, received by the rulers and the bureaucrats from foreign dignitaries since the creation of Pakistan.

