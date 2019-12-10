UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cabinet Issues Directives For Concrete Steps To Bring Hoarders, Profiteering Cartels To Book: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:26 PM

Cabinet issues directives for concrete steps to bring hoarders, profiteering cartels to book: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday, expressing dissatisfaction over the performance of Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), issued directives to take concrete steps for ensuring food security in the country and bringing to book the hoarders and profiteering cartels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday, expressing dissatisfaction over the performance of Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), issued directives to take concrete steps for ensuring food security in the country and bringing to book the hoarders and profiteering cartels.

Briefing the media persons about the decisions of the cabinet, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the Prime Minister had summoned the CCP high-ups for briefing on hoarding of flour and sugar and its role in controlling this practice.

The cabinet was informed that most of the laws related to food security were obsolete and there was no harmony between the Federation and the provinces in this regard.

She said that the Prime Minister gave the observation that the CCP had failed in its role to ensure food security and issued directives with a time-line for its reforms and empowerment. She said that the Law Ministry was directed to pursue cases of stay orders by edible items mill cartels.

She said that the cabinet also requested the superior judiciary to decide such cases on priority as they were related to public interest.

The SAPM said that the PM also expressed displeasure over vacant post of a member of CCP tribunal which was hampering its functioning and called for earliest filling of the post. Moreover, the cabinet constituted a committee, headed by Dr Ishrat Hussain, to amend food security laws in the country. The committee would present its report in one month which would be approved by the cabinet as food security policy to get rid of the elements involved in hoarding and adulteration of edible items.

During a briefing by Water and Power Division, the cabinet was informed that when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came to power, circular debt was very high which was brought down by this government. The cabinet was informed that Rs 242 billion subsidy was given to protect consumers using upto 300 electricity units from fuel adjustment affects.

She said that the industrial sector was given Rs 29 billion subsidy whereas the Rs 100 billion subsidy was given to agriculture sector. She said that the PM also directed the Water and Power Division to bring the summary of fixed billing for tube-well farmers in the next meeting. The cabinet also asked the division to take steps for redressing consumers' reservations about tampering of meters by DISCOs employees which results in additional burden on consumers.

The cabinet appreciated the performance of the Water and Power Division in controlling line losses and taking steps to introduce regulatory mechanism in DISCOs.

She said that the Oil and Gas Division informed the cabinet that it inherited Rs 181billion deficit due to bad policies of the previous government but it formulated a structural plan to save the consumers from major increase in gas bills.

She said that the cabinet was informed that Rs 10billion subsidy was given to fertilizer industry to ensure stability in the prices of fertilizers. She said that the domestic consumers were given Rs 19 billion subsidy last year whereas the estimate of the subsidy for ongoing year was Rs 30 billion.

Firdous said that the Oil and Gas Division was directed to activate its redundant meter manufacturing industry to reduce the extra cost of gas meters, bought from the market.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Electricity Water Agriculture Firdous Ashiq Awan Oil Superior Gas Competition Commission Of Pakistan Market Post Media From Government Cabinet Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Department of Health unveils world&#039;s most com ..

1 minute ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces Dubai’s economic o ..

46 minutes ago

Governor Sindh inaugurates 'Kamyab Jawan Programme ..

5 minutes ago

VAT contributed 5.5% to country’s overall revenu ..

1 hour ago

On Int. Human Rights Day, Dubai Foundation for Wom ..

1 hour ago

SEC thanks Sharjah Ruler for 4,400 housing grants

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.