UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Likely To Approve Minimum Support Price Of Wheat On Friday, NA Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Cabinet likely to approve minimum support price of wheat on Friday, NA told

Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema on Thursday said the federal cabinet in its meeting on Friday is likely to approve the minimum support price of wheat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema on Thursday said the Federal cabinet in its meeting on Friday is likely to approve the minimum support price of wheat.

Responding to the point of order in the National Assembly, he said the government had decided to announce the minimum support price of wheat after getting federal cabinet's nod through circulation but some members of the cabinet emphasised that the support price should be discussed and fix in a meeting of the federal cabinet to be held on Friday.

He said the government procures only 20 percent of total produced wheat while 80 percent wheat was procured by the private sector. Floods have also played havoc with agriculture sector and efforts were underway to meet domestic need of agriculture products.

He admitted that the successive governments have miserably failed to do justice with the agriculture sector.

He said agriculture sector was a devolved subject but federal government was duty bound to ensure food security.

The federal government has already fulfilled the wheat demands of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan province.

Regretting the delay in implementation of Kissan Package 2022, he said the package would be implemented within next few days after resolving some issues.

He said the government has decided to convert over 290,000 agriculture tube wells to solar power in order to solve the load shedding problem.A workablesolution was being devised to ensure early solarisation of agri tubewells in collaborations with banks.

Related Topics

Sindh Load Shedding National Assembly Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Tariq Bashir Agri Price Government Cabinet Wheat

Recent Stories

IMF to consider targeted assistance for poor, floo ..

IMF to consider targeted assistance for poor, flood-hit people

2 minutes ago
 Current government is a national set up; says Saad ..

Current government is a national set up; says Saad Rafiq

2 minutes ago
 Banned FIFA official Warner loses extradition appe ..

Banned FIFA official Warner loses extradition appeal, vows to fight on

2 minutes ago
 At UN, Pakistan's resolution reaffirming peoples' ..

At UN, Pakistan's resolution reaffirming peoples' self-determination right adopt ..

2 minutes ago
 MH17 Trial Biased, Based on Political Order - Russ ..

MH17 Trial Biased, Based on Political Order - Russian Foreign Ministry

5 minutes ago
 France to Create Cybersecurity Center in Montenegr ..

France to Create Cybersecurity Center in Montenegro - Foreign Ministry

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.