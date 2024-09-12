Open Menu

Cabinet Meeting Approves Balochistan Prosecution Act 2024

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Thursday presided over the provincial cabinet meeting and approved the Balochistan Prosecution Act (BPA) 2024.

Balochistan cabinet has finalized the recommendations for the appointment of vice chancellors of the two universities of the province under consensus.

The cabinet made decision that interview would be conducted for the appointment of Vice Chancellor of Lasbela University.

The Cabinet also gave the option to the employees of Federal levies to merge with the provincial levies and to nominate a family member for employment to the employees nearing retirement.

The provincial cabinet approved the renewal and change in the advisory council of Balochistan Revenue Authority.

