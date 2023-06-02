Cabinet meeting approves measures for employees' public welfare

The 16th cabinet meeting, held under the chair of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Friday, approved measures for welfare of employees and general public in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The 16th cabinet meeting, held under the chair of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Friday, approved measures for welfare of employees and general public in the province.

It approved an amendment to the Punjab Civil Service Pension Rules, ensuring the immediate payment of 65 per cent pension to employees after retirement as it will continue to be paid until the complete pension documents are not prepared.

The cabinet decided to introduce an axle load management regime to prevent overloading and accidents on roads in Punjab. Heavy trailers exiting factories will be subject to regular weight checks, and those exceeding the prescribed limits will not be allowed on the roads. The Motor Vehicle Rules of 1969 were also amended by the cabinet to ensure the effective implementation of the decision. The responsibility for its execution was entrusted to the Minister for Industries SM Tanveer by the CM who also instructed all departments to expedite the resolution of promotion cases for government employees, emphasizing that no deserving government employee should be deprived of career advancement. "I am personally monitoring promotion cases of government employees," he stated.

The establishment of Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centers was approved in the meeting, special centers will be established in Multan, Taunsa, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Wah, to provide rehabilitation services for paralysed patients.

Necessary medical equipment will also be provided to paraplegic patients.

To combat smog, Mohsin Naqvi asked for a comprehensive plan from the secretary environment protection department for presentation in the next cabinet meeting.

The cabinet also approved a grant-in-aid for the flyover project at Akbar Chowk Lahore. Additionally, the Punjab Environmental Protection (single-use plastic product) Regulations, 2023 was also approved.

The meeting approved de-notification of the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department's Administrator General and Official Trustees in Punjab. The revenue mobilization strategy plan for the fiscal years 2023-24 to 2025-26 was approved. The decisions of the 4th meeting of the cabinet standing committee for finance and development and the 5th and 6th meetings of the cabinet standing committee for law and order were also confirmed.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, the chief secretary, IG police, relevant secretaries, and senior officials. Provincial Minister SM Tanveer participated via video-link.