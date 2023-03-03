Cabinet meeting convened

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has convened the 8th meeting of the provincial cabinet to discuss important issues of various departments at the committee room of his office on Saturday.

The meeting will be attended by provincial ministers, chief secretary, IG police and others, said a handout issued here.

