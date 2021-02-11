Cabinet Meeting Postponed
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :A Punjab cabinet meeting, which was planned to be held today (Thursday) has been postponed. The new date will be announced later on, said a handout issued here.
