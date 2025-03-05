Open Menu

Cabinet Members Call On PM Shehbaz Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Cabinet members call on PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held separate meetings with Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari, Minister for Petroleum, the newly appointed Ministers of State Abdul Rehman Kanju, Talal Chaudhry and Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar.

During the meetings, matters of various ministries and overall political situation of the country came under discussion.

The prime minister also felicitated the the newly appointed cabinet members on joining the Federal cabinet and extended his best wishes for their new responsibilities.

The cabinet members thanked the prime minister for his trust and support.

