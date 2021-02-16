UrduPoint.com
Cabinet Members Calls On KP CM, Express Satisfaction Over Distribution Of Senate Tickets

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:23 PM

Cabinet members calls on KP CM, express satisfaction over distribution of senate tickets

The members of provincial cabinet Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and expressed satisfaction over awarding of tickets to ideological and dedicated party workers to contest senate elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The members of provincial cabinet Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and expressed satisfaction over awarding of tickets to ideological and dedicated party workers to contest senate elections.

The cabinet members including Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Akbar Ayub, Shaukat Yousafzai, Kamran Bangash, Ziaullah Bangash and Riaz Khan also reposed confidence on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and praised the distribution of tickets on merit basis.

Speaking on the occasion, KP CM Mehmood Khan said that distribution of tickets is a proof that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf is a democratic party that believes in the supremacy of merit. He said that we fully support the stance of Prime Minister to hold senate elections through show-of-hands as it would help strengthen democracy and democratic institutions in the country.

Mehmood Khan said that cabinet is opposing the show-of-hands in senate elections because they intend to continue corruption on matters of national interest.

