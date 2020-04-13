Cabinet members, doctors advise to extend lockdown for two more weeks: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that the members of the provincial cabinet and doctors have suggested to extend the lockdown for two weeks more and make it vigorous to contain the spread of coronavirus

The chief minister of Sindh said this during a video press conference here.

During the press conference, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that they needed proper data to provide help to needy people, but they received data with delay and action was being taken on it.

Chief Minister Sindh said that they have so far provided 300,000 ration bags to the welfare organizations while 250,000 rations bags have been distributed among the needy people.

Murad Ali Shah said that there was nothing more important than life and the whole Pakistan has to be united on the coronavirus. "We cannot win from this pandemic 'coronavirus' separately", he added.

He said necessary medical supplies were being provided to the hospital staff, but some hospitals had also reported confirm cases of coronavirus, where the virus was not being treated.

Quoting ulema, "He said that Almighty Allah is merciful and it is important to keep the people safe.

This is the time to be closer to Allah and this is the time to stay inside the houses and remember Allah", he added.

The Sindh CM said that the closure of shopping malls, parks and inter-city bus service was important, they had devised a step-by-step strategy and implemented it.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has said that they have made mistakes but lockdown was very important. "We had shut the schools as a precautionary measure", he said.

He said that a case was registered in Peerabad police station on Friday due to violation of lockdown. If anyone violates law, action would be taken against him, he added.

Murad Ali Shah said that they would be carrying out 1500 tests of coronavirus daily in Sindh province from today (April 13).

Chief Minister Sindh said that if anyone has Rs50,000 in his account, then he is not a needy or deserving person.

Chief Minister Sindh said that they were delivering rations at the houses of the needy people from 4 am to 7am.

Murad Ali Shah said that members of Sindh Assembly belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan and the Pakistan People's Party have donated their salaries to the Corona Fund.