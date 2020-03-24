UrduPoint.com
Cabinet Members, PTI Workers To Support Drive Attracting Philanthropists For Helping Poor Families: Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 11:04 PM

Cabinet members, PTI workers to support drive attracting philanthropists for helping poor families: Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari

All cabinet members and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) workers would support any drive attracting philanthropists for extending financial help to poor families and daily wagers confronting multiple challenges emerged in wake of coronavirus threat across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :All cabinet members and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) workers would support any drive attracting philanthropists for extending financial help to poor families and daily wagers confronting multiple challenges emerged in wake of coronavirus threat across the country.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari stated this while talking to a private news channel programme.

Inviting traders, businessmen and elite class living at home or abroad for financial assistance of the poor segment of society in the country, he said that we could fight together against the challenges arisen due to coronavirus pandemic.

Commenting on expatriate Pakistanis stranding in Turkey, Malaysia and other countries, he said that all necessary arrangements were being made to accommodate them at proper places.

He appreciated the young doctors association in Pakistan for playing front man role in fighting against the dangerous virus posing threat to the people around the world.

