Cabinet members sign condolence book at Turkish embassy

In an expression of solidarity with the people of Trkiye in the wake of devastating earthquake, members of the federal cabinet on Thursday signed condolence book at the embassy of Trkiye in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :In an expression of solidarity with the people of Trkiye in the wake of devastating earthquake, members of the Federal cabinet on Thursday signed condolence book at the embassy of Trkiye in Islamabad.

Those who penned their condolences include Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood, Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi.

The cabinet members extended their deepest condolences on the loss of precious lives and conveyed prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

They reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to stand with T�rkiye in difficult times.

They stated that Pakistan has mobilized all its resources in providing the necessary relief assistance to quake-hit areas, upon the directives and under direct supervision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"The people of Pakistan stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their Turkish brethren as they strive to emerge out of this calamity, stronger and more resilient than ever," they said.