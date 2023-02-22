Cabinet members won’t take salary, says PM Shehbaz Sharif

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Prime Minister announced that the ministers, ministers for state, special assistants to prime ministers and advisors will pay their bills and will not be allowed to stay in luxury hotels while their luxury vehicles will be withdrawn amid austerity measures.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that austerity was the topmost priority of the government and its implementation will begin from the highest offices.

Addressing a meeting of Federal cabinet in Islamabad earlier today, Shehbaz Sharif said firstly the government officials and cabinet members would adopt austerity measures and then the bureaucratic machinery will follow the suit.

Later, the PM while addressing a press conference said that the ministers, ministers for state, special assistants to prime ministers and advisors will not draw salaries while the luxury vehicle will be taken back and will be put on sale.

He said that the officials would go abroad on obligatory tours while the ministers and all others would fly in the economy class. The PM said that the ministers would not stay in luxury hotels during foreign tours.

He also said that the officers at the secretary level would review their budget and would follow the austerity measures. The PM said that by austerity measures, there would be saving of Rs200b annually. PM Shehbaz said that there would be only tea and biscuits in the meetings and no meal while the ministers and advisors would pay their bills from their own pockets.

“The cabinet will serve now without pay,” said the PM, adding that the country would be taken out of the crises.

Talking about Thoshakhana case, he said they would make the record open before the public. He said that the gifts of $300 could be retained from now on and the rest of the gifts would be kept in the Thoshakhana.

He urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Chief Justices in the provinces and the provincial governments to adopt the austerity measures.

The PM said that the markets and halls should be closed at 8pm, otherwise, their electricity supply cut down.

Meanwhile, the PM said that he would write a letter to the President for announcing election date, terming it “unconstitutional”.

He also came down hard upon Imran Khan over his statement about ‘cipher’.

Responding to another question, the PM said that the military establishment gave a positive response about the austerity measures.

He also confirmed that they made it clear that their cases should not be fixed before the judges who he alleged had any sort of grudge about the PML-N and is leadership.

However, he warned that the inflation would further go up and the powerful elite should take care of the poor.

Earlier, the Prime Minister said under this national vision, the government had been working on a plan for last two weeks and today a proper implementation framework will be finalized towards this end.

He said the government was making honest efforts to put the country's economy on right track.

Referring to the natural calamities of earthquake in 2005 and floods last year, Shehbaz Sharif said it was the poor class of the country that suffered the most.

He said now it was the turn of affluent class to show that they would save every penny of the national exchequer and use it for people's welfare.