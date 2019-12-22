UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cabinet Not To Allow Maryam To Go Abroad: Ali Muhammad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 09:50 PM

Cabinet not to allow Maryam to go abroad: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Sunday said the Federal cabinet would not allow Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice-president Maryam Nawaz to go abroad, but would fully honor the court's decision in that regard.

If the court asked the government to decide about the fate of Maryam Nawaz then it would not remove her name from Exit Control List (ECL), he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said law was equal for all citizens of the country, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan had struggled for ensuring rule of law and supremacy of the constitution.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should file an appeal in the court for extending the period of his bail, otherwise he should come back to Pakistan and face corruption cases here.

He prayed for early health recovery of Nawaz Sharif, saying that nobody should do politics on health of anyone.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Exit Control List Sunday Muslim All From Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Etisalat signs on as exclusive partner of AWST 202 ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with taskforce teams of ..

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Khalifa hails achievements of Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Oasis Hospital in Al Ain renamed &#039;Kanad Hospi ..

2 hours ago

WAM Report: Dubai tops list of tourism destination ..

5 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi breaks Guinness World Records for la ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.