Cabinet not to allow Maryam to go abroad: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Sunday said the Federal cabinet would not allow Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice-president Maryam Nawaz to go abroad, but would fully honor the court's decision in that regard.

If the court asked the government to decide about the fate of Maryam Nawaz then it would not remove her name from Exit Control List (ECL), he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said law was equal for all citizens of the country, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan had struggled for ensuring rule of law and supremacy of the constitution.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should file an appeal in the court for extending the period of his bail, otherwise he should come back to Pakistan and face corruption cases here.

He prayed for early health recovery of Nawaz Sharif, saying that nobody should do politics on health of anyone.