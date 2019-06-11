Cabinet of District Attorneys takes oath

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan Tuesday administered oath to the newly elected cabinet of District Attorneys Wing Ministerial Staff Association

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan Tuesday administered oath to the newly elected cabinet of District Attorneys Wing Ministerial Staff Association.

Speaking on the occasion, he said said the role of district attorneys, law officers and ministerial staff was of significant importance in the smooth functioning of the law department.

He said the provincial government was introducing legal reforms for ensuring speedy justice and protection of human rights, and the district attorneys and law experts would be consulted in that regard.

The minister directed the secretary law to resolve the problems highlighted by the newly elected office bearers on priority.