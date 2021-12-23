Cabinet of green youth movement club takes oath at International Islamic University

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The cabinet of Green Youth Movement Club of International Islamic University (IIU) took oath in the inauguration ceremony of the movement held at the Faisal Masjid Campus of the university.

The cabinet consists of the thematic leaders for water conservation, plantation, energy conservation, cleanliness and waste management and ecotourism, while office bearers of the cabinet shall hold positions of President, Vice President, Joint Secretary, Finance Secretary and Media Secretary.

The event was organized by the Department of Environmental Science, female campus of IIU, Students Advisor office of the female campus as part of initiative of Higher Education Commission in collaboration with Kamyab Jawan Program.

The inauguration ceremony of the movement was addressed by Deputy Chairman Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi who called for maximum and active participation of youth for the protection of environment. He said volunteer work for the betterment of the planet will be fruitful for the present and coming generations, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

He stressed upon the students to be part of the government's initiative of the environment and climate protection and play an active role in the cause.

Speaking as the guest of Honour, Senator Fawzia Arshad said presence of hundreds of female students in the ceremony is omen of success of this drive as women's role was vital in protection of environment.

She said our nation, like many others, was facing the challenge of pollution and it was the youth of this country that could help overcome the challenge.

She said special assistance of higher education commission of around 140 universities for this initiative was an appreciable step. She also assured that houses of the parliament would be available to support the ideas and initiatives of youth for protection of the environment.

Dr. Ayaz Afsar, Vice President Academics of the university said that it was encouraging to witness the government's initiative for the protection of the planet and environment through youth.

He stressed collective actions for renewable energy and its sustainable consumption. He said humans must take care of their living style to save nature. "We need to build a cleaner and greener future together" he said.

In his welcome speech, Dr. Muhammad Irfan, Den Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences said they would have to learn the art of living with nature that is all about preserving the environment and being responsible for the environment protection in the light f teachings of Islam. He said islam is a staunch supporter of environment protection and it is out religious and social obligation o take care of our natural resources and climate.

He also shed light in detail on the sustainable development in the perspective of the environment. He also discussed the journey of the Faculty and its initiatives for the green and clean Pakistan.

Dr. Summiya Chughtai, Students Advisor female, in her address shared the objectives of the launch of the initiative at the university and appreciated the team work especially by Sarah Amir, lecturer at the department of environmental science and the focal person for this initiative.