Cabinet okays 'National Energy Conservation Plan'

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday approved the National Energy Conservation Plan, introducing certain measures to ensure judicious utilization of national resources.

"The approval to the Conservation Plan has been accorded in line with the advice of the Power Division. It will come into force at once across the country," the Defence Minister said while unveiling the salient features of the austerity plan at a media briefing after the Cabinet meeting.

He was flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Energy (Power Division) Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay, Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman and Minister for Defence Production Israr Tareen.

Elaborating main contours of the plan, Khawaja Asif said restaurants, hotels, and markets would close down by 8:30 p.m. and wedding halls by 10 p.m. "With this initiative, which has been taken in consultation with trade bodies, there will be a saving of around Rs 62 billion (annually).

