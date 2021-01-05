UrduPoint.com
Cabinet Panel Decides Installation Of Weight Machines On Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 09:23 PM

KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai Tuesday said that branch roads would not be used for the transportation of minerals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ):KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai Tuesday said that branch roads would not be used for the transportation of minerals.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the sub-committee of cabinet constitution for resolution of roads and overloaded trucks related problems in Swabi, Mohmand and Buner districts here.

Beside, Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan, Special Assistant on Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai, Special Assistant to KP CM on C&W, Riaz Khan, Secretaries Industries and administrative and police officers from Buner, Swabi and Charsadda also attended the meeting.

The provincial minister said that in consultations with the concerned Deputy Commissioners, District Police Officers (DPOs) and other stakeholders only formally approved main roads would be used for heavy loads while weight machines would also be installed at sites to arrest the movement of overloaded trucks.

He has directed the district administration Swabi for not allowing the passage of silt and marble loaded trucks form Adina-Chota Lahore Road and should use alternative road for them.

The provincial minister said that for policy making consultations are continued with all stakeholders to not only continue their business and also secured roads and also facilitate the people.

Mr. Tarakai directed the authorities of Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PkHA) for provision of staff for 24-hour operating of weight machines in district Mohmand and also directed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohmand for finalization of negotiations with marble association and lease holders as soon as possible.

The meeting was also briefed in detail regarding the negotiations of stakeholders by Deputy Commissioners and DPOs of various districts with stakeholders and their utilization in preparation of future line of action and policy making.

During meeting, the provincial minister also presented the policy of the Bank of Khyber (BoK) for provision of transport and marble cutting machinery for leaseholders, marble association and transporters on easy installments.

The policy would be finalized after final negotiations with concerned stakeholders.

The committee directed the Director General (DG) Minerals to present his recommendations regarding rules and regulations for lease allotment and load management after holding negotiations with stakeholders in upcoming meeting.

Shahram Khan Tarakai directed the early completion of the recommendations regarding load management on roads and sites to send the policy for approval to concerned forum as soon as possible.

