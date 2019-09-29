UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cabinet, Party Members To Welcome PM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 02:20 PM

Cabinet, party members to welcome PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf leaders, Federal cabinet and party members would warmly welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan on his arrival at the airport .

In a tweet, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan was expected to arrive here around 3.00 pm, after his historical speech in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)session.

She said the Prime Minister's supporters and admirers would warmly welcome him on his arrival.

Dr. Firdous said PM Khan made the whole nation proud by raising voice for the Muslim Ummah particularly the oppressed people of Kashmir in the UNGA session.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday Muslim Cabinet Airport

Recent Stories

Filipino sand artist creates tribute for UAE’s s ..

2 hours ago

UAE foreign minister, Turkmenistani minister meet ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Eliminating N-weapons a global duty

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed delivers UAE&#039;s statement a ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.