Cabinet, party members to welcome PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf leaders, Federal cabinet and party members would warmly welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan on his arrival at the airport .

In a tweet, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan was expected to arrive here around 3.00 pm, after his historical speech in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)session.

She said the Prime Minister's supporters and admirers would warmly welcome him on his arrival.

Dr. Firdous said PM Khan made the whole nation proud by raising voice for the Muslim Ummah particularly the oppressed people of Kashmir in the UNGA session.