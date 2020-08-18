Cabinet pays tribute to Prime Minister for steering Pakistan out of crises

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday paid tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan for steering the troubled country out of multiple crises with his visionary approach.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said Pakistan under the PM's leadership set an exemplary precedent by tackling the corona pandemic. The major step was setting up the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), which handled the situation scientifically.

The cabinet members unanimously said whatever the PM did during the crisis situation, especially after the coronavirus outbreak, had no precedent, he added.

Shibli said in August 2018 when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government came to power, the country's economy was on the verge of collapse and its revival was not an easy task.

He said during the past one week many positive developments took place. With record increase in remittances and emergence of pakistan stock exchange as the second fastest growing market of the world, Moody's had declared Pakistan's economy as stable, which were the proof of improvement of economy.

He said with the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan despite limited resources and weak health infrastructure, succeeded to handle the coronavirus situation far better than many developed countries.

The country had shortage of personnel protective equipment at the start of pandemic but now it was exporting the same, he added.

The minister said the cabinet also appreciated the PM for raising the Kashmir issue courageously in the United Nations by becoming the advocate of Kashmiris.

Shibli quoted the PM as saying when intentions were good and one had feelings for the poor Allah Almighty also helped. Pakistan emerged victorious from the coronavirus, economic crisis and post-Pulwama situation due to the blessings of Allah Almighty.

As regards the agenda items, he said the cabinet gave approval to the proposal of restructuring of power distribution companies and Names of their new board members would be made public soon.

The cabinet also discussed the formation of pensioners fund. The PM remarked that after the circular debt, pension was the second largest issue being faced by the government.

Shibli said the past rulers took only those decisions which benefitted and suited them politically and ignored the ones which were otherwise. On the contrary, he said, the PTI government was taking decisions in the national interest irrespective of their political fallout. The pension payments had become a major issue as retired federal employees were paid Rs 470 billion as pension per annum. The prime minister directed that the experts should be involved in the management of pension fund.

The cabinet, he said, also gave approval to the export of locally made personal protection equipment.

It also approved the proposal for the construction of high rise residential apartments in Quetta on the land of Housing Ministry.

The cabinet accorded approval to the implementation of Pakistan Essential Services Act 1953 on the employees of Pakistan Television Corporation.

Shibli Faraz said the meeting of the Committee on Prices of Essential Commodities was also held, which reviewed the prices of flour and sugar. He said the Sindh government was not releasing the wheat quota allocated for flour mills of the province, which was also affecting other provinces. He said the meeting was briefed about the talks of Federal Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar and Punjab food Minister Aleem Khan with sugar mill owners and distributors.

The government had allowed import of both wheat and flour which would help discourage the hoarders and profiteers, he added.