Cabinet Postpones Increase In Medicines' Prices

December 13, 2023

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Wednesday said that the federal cabinet postponed the decision regarding the increase in the prices of medicines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Wednesday said that the federal cabinet postponed the decision regarding the increase in the prices of medicines.

While sharing decisions of the federal cabinet in a media briefing, the minister said that the cabinet postponed this decision to facilitate the people.

He said that the cabinet directed to review the entire system of drug pricing and regulations to find a comprehensive solution to the problem in the future.

He said that Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said that we want the pharma industry to develop, but the interest of the people will come first in terms of prices and quality of medicines.

He said that on the recommendation of the Ministry of Health, the federal cabinet approved the decision to send Dow Dental College Karachi, Narwal Medical College, Liaquat Institute of Medical Health Sciences Thatta and Khairpur Meris Medical College to Pakistan Medical and Dental College (PMDC) for initial approval.

