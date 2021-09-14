UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Rejects Proposal Of 10 Pc Ad Hoc Relief in Basic salaries Of MPs

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Cabinet on Tuesday has rejected the proposal of 10 per cent ad hoc relief in the basic salaries of the Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly, Deputy Chairman Senate, Deputy Speaker National Assembly and Members of Parliament.

  Briefing the media about the decisions of the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the minister said that this decision was part of the austerity drive of the Prime Minister being implemented since day one as a result of which the Prime Minister's House made huge savings and the National Assembly saved Rs 1.54 billion and returned to the government.

He said that the Cabinet opined that it was a violation of this principle of austerity  keeping in mind the present economic situation.

He said that the decision was meant to show the nation that the people in corridors of power were setting an example for the other people to save national wealth.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Parliament Media Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

The highest Online Pre-ordered Reno Phone to Date ..

The highest Online Pre-ordered Reno Phone to Date - OPPO Reno6 Goes on Sale Nati ..

8 minutes ago
 Iconic 1992 World Cup jersey up for grabs

Iconic 1992 World Cup jersey up for grabs

12 minutes ago
 UVAS organised online session on â€˜International ..

UVAS organised online session on â€˜International Rankingsâ€™

23 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of developing ..

Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of developing energy sector over next 50 ye ..

27 minutes ago
 Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties ..

Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties in diverse fields

35 minutes ago
 &#039;Sharjah Memory&#039; highlights senior citiz ..

&#039;Sharjah Memory&#039; highlights senior citizens contributions

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.