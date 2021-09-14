ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Cabinet on Tuesday has rejected the proposal of 10 per cent ad hoc relief in the basic salaries of the Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly, Deputy Chairman Senate, Deputy Speaker National Assembly and Members of Parliament.

Briefing the media about the decisions of the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the minister said that this decision was part of the austerity drive of the Prime Minister being implemented since day one as a result of which the Prime Minister's House made huge savings and the National Assembly saved Rs 1.54 billion and returned to the government.

He said that the Cabinet opined that it was a violation of this principle of austerity keeping in mind the present economic situation.

He said that the decision was meant to show the nation that the people in corridors of power were setting an example for the other people to save national wealth.