Cabinet Reviews Flood Situation, Precautionary Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Cabinet reviews flood situation, precautionary arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over an emergency meeting of Punjab Cabinet at CM Office on Sunday in which latest flood situation and preparations as well as precautionary arrangements with regard to spilling water in rivers by India was reviewed.

Secretary Irrigation apprised during the briefing that water level was increasing in the dams being built by India at River Ravi and Sutlej while the dam being built at Ravi was filled with 90 percent water and the dam built at Sutlej was filled with 70 percent of water.

The cabinet was informed that more rains were expected in the catchment areas of Ravi and Sutlej while India may spill more water in these rivers as there was a threat of flooding in both the rivers.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered Irrigation department, PDMA, Rescue 1122 and the administration to remain alert with regard to the latest flood situation and spilling of water by India. He directed to prepare a plan to timely evacuate the population residing inside the bed of River Ravi and Sutlej.

Mohsin Naqvi while ordering all commissioners to take precautionary measures on an emergency basis stated that all preemptive measures should be given a final shape for the safety of village people present inside the bed of both rivers.

The CM asserted that no negligence or lapse would be tolerated under any circumstance with regard to timely evacuation of the people. He directed that Commissioner Lahore and other divisional commissioners should ensure implementation of the formulated plan in case of an emergency. He directed that the administration should constitute mobile teams to provide edibles and medical facilities to affectees.

He directed that the water situation in the rivers should be monitored round the clock, adding that the departments concerned should be kept informed about the water situation.

Provincial ministers, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional IG Special Branch, Chairman Planning & Development and officials concerned attended the meeting. Provincial Minister Doctor Jamal Nasir, Adviser Kanwar Dilshad, Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab), all Divisional Commissioners and other officials participated in the meeting via video link.

