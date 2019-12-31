UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cabinet Reviews NAB Ordinance, Discuss ANF In Meeting

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 07:07 PM

Cabinet reviews NAB Ordinance, discuss ANF in meeting

The federal cabinet meeting under chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan took up nine-point agenda and gave approval of CEO of OGDC.

ISLAMABAD :( Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2019) The Federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed and reviewed newly amended NAB law and other issues including the performance of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

According to the sources, the federal cabinet took up nine matters, with focus on political and economic situation of the country. The economic team, they said, also briefed the cabinet members and presented the current financial statistics.

They stated that Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) Chief Executive Officer was approved by the cabinet while the bill pertaining to National College of Arts (NCA) was deferred till the next meeting. They said that issuance of the State Bank’s financial statement for fiscal year 2018, the extradition of the Norwegian citizen, request of the Ministry of Interior to hand over Sohail Ahmed to the UK and the appointment of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) CEO.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Company Oil United Kingdom Sohail Ahmed Gas 2018 Cabinet Oil And Gas Development Company Limited

Recent Stories

Interest free loans worth Rs 500 Million rolled ou ..

7 minutes ago

New Zealand welcomes 2020 with excellent firework

17 minutes ago

District Police Hyderabad releases annual performa ..

1 second ago

Feeling safe most important for hospitalized kids: ..

3 seconds ago

Registration in Pakistan Army as Captain to be con ..

5 seconds ago

Left over posts, staff of health, agri depts added ..

7 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.