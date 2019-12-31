Cabinet reviews NAB Ordinance, discuss ANF in meeting

(@fidahassanain)

The federal cabinet meeting under chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan took up nine-point agenda and gave approval of CEO of OGDC.

ISLAMABAD :( Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2019) The Federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed and reviewed newly amended NAB law and other issues including the performance of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

According to the sources, the federal cabinet took up nine matters, with focus on political and economic situation of the country. The economic team, they said, also briefed the cabinet members and presented the current financial statistics.

They stated that Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) Chief Executive Officer was approved by the cabinet while the bill pertaining to National College of Arts (NCA) was deferred till the next meeting. They said that issuance of the State Bank’s financial statement for fiscal year 2018, the extradition of the Norwegian citizen, request of the Ministry of Interior to hand over Sohail Ahmed to the UK and the appointment of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) CEO.