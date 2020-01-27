- Home
Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Notifies Hidayat Ullah As Joint Secretary Of Water Resource Division
Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 06:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division on Monday notified Hidayat Ullah an officer of BS-20 of Secretariat Group as Joint Secretary Water resources division with immediate effect and until further order.
Presently, Hidayat Ullah was working as Director General, National Internship Program, under the Inter Provincial Coordination Division, according to a press release issued here.