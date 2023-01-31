Cabinet Secretary Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera retires

Cabinet Secretary Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, retired on Tuesday after over 38 years of public service

Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, who was the senior most secretary to the government of Pakistan, having served 23 governments during his career, served as Cabinet Secretary for the last 3 years.

During his 9 years as a Federal Secretary, he remained Secretary of several ministries such as Commerce & Textiles, board of Investment, Information & Broadcasting, education & Privatisation, a press release issued by the Cabinet Division here said.

He was awarded the national award of Hilal-e-Pakistan for his services to the country.

He also recently had the unique honor of being nominated as Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, while still serving as Cabinet Secretary.