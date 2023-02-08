Cabinet size well within Constitution: Rana Sana Ullah

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2023 | 11:37 PM

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan said on Wednesday that the current size of the federal cabinet was well within the maximum number allowed by the Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan said on Wednesday that the current size of the federal cabinet was well within the maximum number allowed by the Constitution.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said according to the constitution the number state and federal ministers in the cabinet should not exceed 11 percent of the total membership of parliament.

"The current size of federal cabinet is well within the law, the rest are honorary positions(without portfolio) that do not have any burden on the national exchequer," he added.

Responding to a question regarding Imran Khan's allegation that a plot was being hatched to kill him, the minister prayed for Imran's life, adding there was no proof of any of the claims made by the PTI chief.

He further said that Imran Khan had made a "fabricated story" about the US cipher and urged the latter to avoid hurling false and baseless accusations.

Referring to elections in KP and Punjab, Rana said that "as the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab, we have started our preparations to contest elections, whether they are held now or in October 2023".

Upon asking about the date of Nawaz Sharif's return, the minister said that Nawaz Sharif would announce the date of his return to Pakistan and would lead the party in the elections campaign.

On the question of Sheikh Rasheed's arrest, he said that the government did not establish any fake case against any political opponent.

"It was Imran's government that made up a false case of drugs against me,"� he reminded.

