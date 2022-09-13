UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Standing Committee Approves Various Proposals

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Cabinet standing committee approves various proposals

A number of agenda items were approved in the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislative Affairs meeting, chaired by Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :A number of agenda items were approved in the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislative Affairs meeting, chaired by Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja, here on Tuesday.

Communications and Works Minister Ali Afzal Sahi and Law Minister Khurram Shehzad Virk and concerned secretaries also attended the meeting.

The cabinet committee approved the nomination of Chairman board of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and amendment to Rule 42 of the Provincial Motor Vehicles Rules, Excise Department.

The amendment to the Punjab Waqf Properties Rules (Accounts) 1982 was also approved; however the chairman committee directed to make a clear policy for decision on pending appeals in the industries department.

Related Topics

Punjab Law Minister Vehicles Cabinet

Recent Stories

Chairman PHA directs officers to make city green

Chairman PHA directs officers to make city green

55 seconds ago
 Punjab Sports Minister inaugurates Sports Board Pu ..

Punjab Sports Minister inaugurates Sports Board Punjab's Swimming Academy

56 seconds ago
 Xi's upcoming visits of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to ..

Xi's upcoming visits of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to bolster SCO cooperation

1 minute ago
 115 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

115 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Pakistan team returns to home after playing Asia C ..

Pakistan team returns to home after playing Asia Cup 2022

1 hour ago
 Viral dieseases grips Balochistan after floods

Viral dieseases grips Balochistan after floods

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.