Cabinet standing committee approves various proposals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :A number of agenda items were approved in the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislative Affairs meeting, chaired by Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja, here on Tuesday.

Communications and Works Minister Ali Afzal Sahi and Law Minister Khurram Shehzad Virk and concerned secretaries also attended the meeting.

The cabinet committee approved the nomination of Chairman board of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and amendment to Rule 42 of the Provincial Motor Vehicles Rules, Excise Department.

The amendment to the Punjab Waqf Properties Rules (Accounts) 1982 was also approved; however the chairman committee directed to make a clear policy for decision on pending appeals in the industries department.