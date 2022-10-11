Cabinet sub-committee approves several amendments

Cabinet Sub-Committee on Legislative Business (CSCLB), under the chairmanship of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja, has approved several amendment to the laws including the Punjab Motor Vehicles Taxation Rules in its meeting, held here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Cabinet Sub-Committee on Legislative business (CSCLB), under the chairmanship of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja, has approved several amendment to the laws including the Punjab Motor Vehicles Taxation Rules in its meeting, held here on Tuesday.

By amending the Punjab Motor Vehicles Taxation Rules, 1959, collection of tax on vehicles registered in Punjab would now be done only in Punjab throughout the year, while payment of vehicle tax in other provinces or territories would not be acceptable.

The cabinet committee ordered for removing certain reservations while deferring the approval of the matter of collaboration between the Department of Population Welfare and a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The meeting also approved an amendment to the Act of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology, University of Technology Rasul, Mandi Bahauddin and Chakar Khan University of Technology Dera Ghazi Khan, Quaid-e-Azam library Lahore.

In another decision, the CSCLB paved the way for agreement to declare Tianjin Binhai Library of China as twin sister of Quaid-e-Azam Library.

Lahore will be considered as twin sister of Chinese city of Nanjing, Jiangsu according to another agenda item discussed in the CSCLB.

However, Raja Basharat directed that future decisions should be taken in the light of the performance of the cities that have already been declared twin sisters. The meeting decided to amend the search committee law for the appointment of vice chancellors of University of Veterinary and Animal Health Sciences Lahore and Cholistan Veterinary University Bahawalpur.

The meeting was told that checking of veterinary doctors did not fall under the purview of the Punjab Healthcare Commission, so there was a need to establish an independent Veterinary Healthcare Commission in Punjab. The cabinet sub-committee approved the proposal. Chairman Committee Raja Basharat said that with this decision, standard treatment of animals would be possible and quackery would be rooted out.

The meeting also approved a notification of fees under the Punjab Livestock Breeding Act, under which the registration, licensing and renewal fees of semen production, semen collection, semen import and distribution would be applicable.