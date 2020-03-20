Cabinet sub-committee meeting on smog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister EPD M Rizwan chaired a meeting of cabinet sub-committee on smog for implementations of anti-smog measures here on Friday.

Provincial Minister Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and Chief Secretary Punjab Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan also attended the meeting.

Secretary EPD Zahid Hussain presented agenda of the third meeting and briefed about follow up of actions taken in pursuance of decisions taken in the second meeting regarding the framework to ensure adherence to the timeline assigned for conversion of old technology brick kilns to zig-zag technology, installation of air pollution control systems in industries, controlling vehicular pollution, checking air pollution from stone crushing and cement mixing plants and installation of dust control systems.

He also briefed that final time frame had been decided with brick kiln association as all brick kilns will be shifted to the latest technology till December 2020 in different steps.

The minister environment said that awareness activities should be enhanced and mucheffort still needed to control the situation by all relevant departments. He said a comprehensivestrategy should be adopted by all relevant departments.