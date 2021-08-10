UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Sub-committee On ECL Places Noor Mukadam's Murderers Name On ECL

Tue 10th August 2021 | 07:55 PM

Cabinet sub-committee on ECL places Noor Mukadam's murderers name on ECL

The Cabinet Sub-committee on Exit Control List (ECL) on Tuesday recommended to place all suspects - including the parents of prime accused Zahir Jaffer, linked to the murder of Noor Mukadam - on the no-fly list to bar them from leaving Pakistan

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem chaired a meeting of Cabinet Sub-committee on ECL at the Law Ministry. Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Senior officials of Interior Ministry and officials from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) attended the meeting.

According to press release, different cases of individuals for enlisting and delisting on Exit Control List were discussed during the meeting.

Individuals and representatives of various departments appeared before the Committee who were heard and decisions were made on merit.

In many cases, the Committee recommended the removal of the Names from the ECL, despite opposition by the authorities.

The committee also recommended the names of Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Zakir Jaffer, parents of Zahir Zakir, the main accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, to be included in the ECL.

Noor Mukadam, a daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat, was murdered in the Federal capital on July 20. Subsequently, the police charged Zahir Jaffer, with murder.

